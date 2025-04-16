Short Interest in authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Increases By 90.6%

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 605,400 shares, a growth of 90.6% from the March 15th total of 317,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:AUID traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,262. authID has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $85.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.01.
authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.75 million during the quarter. authID had a negative return on equity of 89.02% and a negative net margin of 1,702.46%.
authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.
