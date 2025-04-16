Short Interest in authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Increases By 90.6%

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 605,400 shares, a growth of 90.6% from the March 15th total of 317,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

authID Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUID traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,262. authID has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $85.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.01.

Get authID alerts:

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.75 million during the quarter. authID had a negative return on equity of 89.02% and a negative net margin of 1,702.46%.

Institutional Trading of authID

authID Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUID. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of authID by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of authID by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of authID by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in authID by 43.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 29,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for authID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for authID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.