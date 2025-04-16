Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.90, but opened at $14.66. Grocery Outlet shares last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 587,899 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.46.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 6.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97.

In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $73,449.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,680.70. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller purchased 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $116,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,800. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,050 and sold 17,756 shares worth $216,892. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 276.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

