Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Walt Disney stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.71. 2,271,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,961,936. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Walt Disney by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

