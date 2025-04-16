Finward Bancorp Invests $219,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Finward Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 44,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $1,724,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.7 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.11%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

