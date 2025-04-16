Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Insider Buys £99,459.50 in Stock

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) insider Robin Freestone bought 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,525 ($59.89) per share, for a total transaction of £99,459.50 ($131,629.83).

ITRK traded down GBX 64 ($0.85) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,524 ($59.87). 1,677,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83. The company has a market cap of £7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,945.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,868.98. Intertek Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4,044 ($53.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,575 ($73.78).

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 242.60 ($3.21) EPS for the quarter. Intertek Group had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intertek Group plc will post 263.7305699 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a GBX 102.60 ($1.36) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $53.90. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.71%.

ITRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 5,800 ($76.76) to GBX 6,000 ($79.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Shore Capital raised shares of Intertek Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,675 ($75.11).

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life.

