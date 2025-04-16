Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.27.

Shares of BYD stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.19. 83,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,269. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 35.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $84,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,258.56. The trade was a 18.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $3,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,346,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,606,063.04. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,490 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

