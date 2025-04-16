Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Lowered to $94.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ALSN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.88.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $88.61. The stock had a trading volume of 191,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,462. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $71.49 and a twelve month high of $122.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.15.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $170,450.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,938.04. The trade was a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $437,325.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. The trade was a 24.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 24.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 11,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

