Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target Lowered to $4.75 at UBS Group

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at UBS Group from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s current price.

RC has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ready Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

Ready Capital stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.36. 650,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,487. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $748.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.23. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other Ready Capital news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,640. This trade represents a 3.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,522,000 after buying an additional 768,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ready Capital by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,746,000 after acquiring an additional 287,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ready Capital by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,292,000 after purchasing an additional 150,479 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,116,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,251,000 after purchasing an additional 197,770 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,266,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 398,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

