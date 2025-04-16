Yunhong Green CTI (NASDAQ:YHGJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Yunhong Green CTI (NASDAQ:YHGJ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Yunhong Green CTI had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $6.17 million during the quarter.
Yunhong Green CTI Stock Performance
NASDAQ YHGJ traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.07. 2,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 million, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.54. Yunhong Green CTI has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Yunhong Green CTI Company Profile
