Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 24,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $85.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $93.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.9319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

