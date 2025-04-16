United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $702.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on URI. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $910.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $729.79.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $597.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $638.42 and its 200 day moving average is $737.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,128. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

