Stenger Family Office LLC Takes $6.97 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Stenger Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $107.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.34.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.