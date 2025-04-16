Finer Wealth Management Inc. Sells 83 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Stenger Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,441,000. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,251,000. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 466,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,229,000. Finally, CacheTech Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 59,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,158,000 after buying an additional 15,534 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
IVV stock opened at $540.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $571.38 and a 200 day moving average of $586.19. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $556.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
