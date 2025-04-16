MSH Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 102,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $164.46 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

