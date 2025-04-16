iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC) Short Interest Update

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ETEC traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.26. 532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86.

About iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF

The iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (ETEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in breakthrough innovations addressing climate transition. The fund selects stocks by utilizing an Adoption Curve that contributes to a companys aggregate score (sum of revenue earned from green technology and product innovation score) ETEC was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

