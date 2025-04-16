Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.8% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.50.

NYSE CVX opened at $134.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.64 and a 200 day moving average of $153.69. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

