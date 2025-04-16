Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Down 0.8% Following Insider Selling

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.83. 3,395,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 11,250,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.
Specifically, insider Eric Allison sold 24,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $147,345.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 627,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,465.04. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JOBY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.
Joby Aviation Stock Down 1.1 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 2,405,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,168,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,894,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after acquiring an additional 361,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.
About Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
