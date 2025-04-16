Short Interest in TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Expands By 652.5%

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a growth of 652.5% from the March 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TDK Stock Performance

Shares of TTDKY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.63. 417,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,992. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42. TDK has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). TDK had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that TDK will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

