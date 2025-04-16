Short Interest in Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Rises By 570.6%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 570.6% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVZMY traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,522. Novozymes A/S has a 12-month low of $52.96 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average is $59.48.

Novozymes A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.3758 dividend. This is a boost from Novozymes A/S’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

