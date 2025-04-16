MSH Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $6.55 Million Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 239,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,546,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.1% of MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $27.93.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

