27,596 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Bought by Stenger Family Office LLC

Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,000. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 1.2% of Stenger Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,711,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,159,000 after purchasing an additional 36,120 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 474.3% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 21,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 17,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MS. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $2,380,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,440 shares in the company, valued at $11,076,654.40. The trade was a 17.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 13,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $1,783,811.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,891,872.80. This trade represents a 6.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $110.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $142.03. The company has a market cap of $178.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.39. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.