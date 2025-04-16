Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 1,261 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $207.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $206.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.9188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

