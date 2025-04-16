Stenger Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 962 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stenger Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 962 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $216,646.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,361,054.76. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $144,874.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,899.96. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,439 shares of company stock worth $12,043,153 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Salesforce from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.76.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $254.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $244.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.10%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

