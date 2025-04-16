WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of WaFd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

WAFD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.34. 164,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,625. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WaFd has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $38.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.17 million. WaFd had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WaFd will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in WaFd by 983.5% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in WaFd by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in WaFd by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in WaFd by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

