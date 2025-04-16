Rep. Jefferson Shreve Buys Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in AON stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $380.95. 103,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.03. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $412.97. The stock has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AON by 392.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at $788,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AON by 6.2% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AON shares. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AON to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.87.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

