Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Fortune Brands Innovations stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.00. 227,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,240. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 22.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,950.04. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristin Papesh acquired 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,941.17. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,177.83. This trade represents a 6.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

