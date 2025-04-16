Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 9,814 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,814 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $18,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8,249.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,494,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,316,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $120,046,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,869,000 after acquiring an additional 225,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 765,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,322,000 after purchasing an additional 214,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $231.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.88.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $173.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.16. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.69 and a fifty-two week high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.04). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

