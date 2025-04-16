Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37, Zacks reports. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $280.17. 367,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,235. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. Progressive has a 1 year low of $201.34 and a 1 year high of $292.99.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.78%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total value of $142,324.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,024.07. The trade was a 12.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 962 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total value of $234,044.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,329.23. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $14,844,282 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Progressive stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $287.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Progressive from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.71.

About Progressive



The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

