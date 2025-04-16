Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 75,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,125,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 645,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,409,000 after buying an additional 181,859 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,390,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 752.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 485.2% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 190,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,292,000 after acquiring an additional 25,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance
Shares of PH stock opened at $568.65 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $718.44. The company has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $626.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 26.99%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $690.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.35.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PH
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Parker-Hannifin
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.