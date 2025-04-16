Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $180.00. The stock had previously closed at $120.47, but opened at $114.85. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Onto Innovation shares last traded at $115.38, with a volume of 100,165 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ONTO. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.13.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Onto Innovation

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

Institutional Trading of Onto Innovation

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.19, for a total value of $7,671,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,986,341.48. This represents a 18.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 532.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.97 and its 200 day moving average is $170.98.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. Research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.