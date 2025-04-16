Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $39.18, but opened at $36.92. Credo Technology Group shares last traded at $37.83, with a volume of 357,500 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $154,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 608,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,800,531.50. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $2,132,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,883,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,726,085.56. This represents a 0.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -250.23 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 626.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

