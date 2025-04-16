Short Interest in Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Declines By 95.2%

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the March 15th total of 26,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Several research firms recently commented on KIGRY. Barclays upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.
