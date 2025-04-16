Short Interest in Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Declines By 95.2%

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the March 15th total of 26,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently commented on KIGRY. Barclays upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

KIGRY stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 15,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,050. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.95. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

