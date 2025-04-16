Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Light Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LGSXY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,821. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. Light has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.56.

About Light

See Also

Light SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. The company distributes electricity in the state of Rio de Janeiro. It also engages in the research, planning, building, operation, and exploration of generation and transmission systems; purchase, sale, import, and export of electric and thermal power, and gas and industrial utilities; provision of consulting services in the energy sector; lease of real estate and personal properties; acquisition and sale of goods related to the studies and projects; implementation, operation, and maintenance of construction works and facilities; and trading activities.

