Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Light Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS LGSXY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,821. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. Light has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.56.
About Light
