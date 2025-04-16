Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 1.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $465.05 and last traded at $463.05. 13,366,468 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 36,705,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $454.40.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $487.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.02. The firm has a market cap of $293.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
