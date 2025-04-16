KeyCorp Has Lowered Expectations for Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock Price

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $118.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Pegasystems from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.18.

Pegasystems Stock Up 1.0 %

PEGA stock opened at $69.66 on Wednesday. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 68.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.42.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 6.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $2,437,470.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,308,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,353,860.68. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $211,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,043.58. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,791 shares of company stock worth $6,134,554. 50.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 50.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Featured Articles

