Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Sells 106 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 2,219.8% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,019.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,182,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,238,966,000 after buying an additional 6,540,800 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 928.6% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 793.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Passumpsic Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 900.9% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 15,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 718,976 shares of company stock worth $130,917,542 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Up 0.3 %

Broadcom stock opened at $178.95 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The firm has a market cap of $841.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.