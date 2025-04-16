Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Stenger Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Master S Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finward Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,685,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOO opened at $494.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $523.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.8121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.