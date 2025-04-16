Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,553,035,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 82,528.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,042,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $463,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,513 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,107,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $937,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,233 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,288,599 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $573,014,000 after buying an additional 730,520 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,059,119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,805,009,000 after buying an additional 696,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 0.2 %

Adobe stock opened at $350.38 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.01 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $409.57 and its 200-day moving average is $453.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.