UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock Price

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.21% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of NYSE RKT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,040,776. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.23 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 15,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

