Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,327 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,076.5% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 969.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 386,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $66,696,000 after buying an additional 350,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.68.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $178.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.40 and its 200-day moving average is $196.03. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $841.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 718,976 shares of company stock worth $130,917,542 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

