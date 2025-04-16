Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 356 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.59.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,681,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $41,745,581.15. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $254.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $817.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

