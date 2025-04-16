Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 403 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 612,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $193,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Kane Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $2,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $393.00 target price (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.84.
Visa Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $335.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.63. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $366.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $12,875,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,642,333.60. This trade represents a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,930,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,205 shares of company stock valued at $48,842,490 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
