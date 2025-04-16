Acorns Advisers LLC Has $290,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Finward Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $824,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Visa by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 612,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $193,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kane Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $1,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.84.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $335.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.63. The company has a market cap of $623.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $366.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,642,333.60. This represents a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total transaction of $3,020,792.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,186.28. This trade represents a 94.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,205 shares of company stock valued at $48,842,490. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

