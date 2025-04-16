Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Benchmark

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SRAD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

Shares of Sportradar Group stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.68. 109,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.10. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sportradar Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,626,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 28,878 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Sportradar Group by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 136,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 61,105 shares in the last quarter.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

