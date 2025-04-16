Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 53,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,153,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 145,750 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,878,000 after buying an additional 22,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $127.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.69. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $214.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director Frank D. Tsuru acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,802.30. This trade represents a 53.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

