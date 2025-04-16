Sunrun’s (RUN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.38% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sunrun from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $6.70. 805,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,724,669. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.

In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 16,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $114,087.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,820.46. This trade represents a 6.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,358,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,637.60. This trade represents a 12.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 188,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,444 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 593.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 12,028,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294,947 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 13,500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516,793 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,683,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,022,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $18,500,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

