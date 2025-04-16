Seaport Res Ptn Has Negative Forecast for BK Q4 Earnings

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $6.96 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Shares of BK opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.26. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $52.64 and a twelve month high of $90.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,071,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,772,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $1,150,462,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,821,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,281,000 after acquiring an additional 35,413 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,533,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,468,000 after buying an additional 1,526,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,751,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,526,000 after buying an additional 1,125,493 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

