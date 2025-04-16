Rather & Kittrell Inc. Sells 12,950 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,174,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,950 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $40,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 139,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BWM Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

