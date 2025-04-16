Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.180-1.210 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

DEA stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $900.80 million, a PE ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Easterly Government Properties’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 28th. The 2-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, April 25th.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $78.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 378.95%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

