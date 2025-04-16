Rather & Kittrell Inc. Has $13.75 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 446,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,223 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $13,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 279,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 30,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.14. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $34.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.54.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

